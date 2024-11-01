Motorsport

Norris fastest in sole Sao Paulo GP practice session

01 November 2024 - 18:31 By Reuters
McLaren's Lando Norris led a British one-two-three in sole practice for Formula One's Sao Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos on Friday.
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

McLaren's Lando Norris led a British one-two-three in sole practice for Formula One's Sao Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos on Friday.

Mercedes's George Russell was second fastest and Haas stand-in Oliver Bearman an impressive third.

Bearman, the Ferrari reserve who will take a regular race seat at Haas next season, was replacing the unwell Kevin Magnussen at the US-owned team.

Title contender Norris, 47 points behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen, lapped the anticlockwise circuit with a best time of 1:10.610 seconds on the soft tyre — 0.181 quicker than Russell and 0.195 faster than Bearman.

“That was one bumpy ride,” said Russell of the session.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri was fourth fastest and Williams' Alex Albon fifth, ahead of Ferrari pair Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Verstappen, who will have a five place grid penalty on Sunday after exceeding his engine allocation, was only 15th with Mercedes' seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton 16th.

Brazil is a sprint weekend and Friday has only one practice session with sprint qualifying held later.

