Motorsport

Verstappen’s driving same as in 2021 title battle, says Hamilton

01 November 2024 - 08:43 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Max Verstappen's driving style has been heavily criticised of late, but Lewis Hamilton, pictured, said little had changed since they fought for the title down to the last lap of the 2021 Formula One season.
Max Verstappen's driving style has been heavily criticised of late, but Lewis Hamilton, pictured, said little had changed since they fought for the title down to the last lap of the 2021 Formula One season.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Max Verstappen's driving style has been heavily criticised of late, but Lewis Hamilton said little had changed since they fought for the title down to the last lap of the 2021 Formula One season.

Red Bull's reigning champion, who denied Hamilton an eighth title in a season full of incidents, was twice penalised in Mexico last Sunday for forcing his McLaren title rival Lando Norris wide and going off and gaining an advantage.

"All you have to do is look back and listen to some of my radio comments back in the day," Hamilton told reporters when asked about Norris saying the triple world champion was "dangerous".

"I don't think you're seeing much difference across the years from 2021 to now. It's pretty much the same," said the Briton, speaking ahead of Sunday's Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Championship leader Verstappen hit back at critics, saying in a separate press conference he knew what he was doing.

"I've heard that before in my career," Verstappen said when asked about whether he would change his driving style.

"It's my 10th year in Formula One, I think I know what I'm doing."

Sao Paulo's Interlagos circuit saw one of the memorable 2021 battles between Hamilton and Verstappen when both went off track while fighting for the lead in a race won by the Mercedes driver as they fought neck-and-neck for the title.

Verstappen ended up winning the championship after overtaking Hamilton on the last lap of the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi, claiming his first world title.

Drivers had a meeting after the Mexican race that Hamilton's Mercedes teammate George Russell, a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, described as "positive" given the incidents on track.

"Actions that should have been punished were punished," Russell told reporters in Sao Paulo. 

Verstappen slapped with grid penalty for Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Formula 1 leader Max Verstappen will take a grid penalty at Sunday's Sao Paulo Grand Prix after bringing in another new engine, Red Bull Racing's ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Former Ferrari strategy head Inaki Rueda joins Sauber F1 team

Former Ferrari strategy head Inaki Rueda has joined the Sauber team as sporting director in a move that reunites the Spaniard with his former boss ...
Motoring
1 day ago

FIA fines Honda and Alpine $1m for Formula 1 cost cap breach

Formula One's governing body has fined Honda and Renault-owned Alpine a total of $1m (R17.7m) for procedural breaches of the 2023 cost cap for engine ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. October SA new-car sales have their best month in five years news
  2. Petrol and diesel prices set to rise in November, warns AA news
  3. MotoGP cancels Valencia GP after catastrophic floods Motorsport
  4. Mpumalanga unveils ‘revolutionary’ road maintenance system news
  5. Bearman replaces unwell Magnussen at Sao Paulo Grand Prix Motorsport

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 01 November 2024
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi says they are not contenders for league and ...