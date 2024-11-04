Motorsport

Alpine's big leap could be worth €29m, says Briatore

04 November 2024 - 18:09 By Reuters
Briatore said the team had been lucky, with a car down on power but competitive in the wet, and expected the drivers to struggle again in the next race in Las Vegas where engine performance counts for more.

Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Alpine's big leap from ninth to sixth in the Formula One constructors' championship in Brazil on Sunday could be worth €29.2m (R557.66m) to the Renault-owned team, according to Flavio Briatore.

The former boss, now an executive adviser who reports to Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo, clarified the figure to Sky Italia.

Other pundits had speculated on Sunday the difference in prize money at the end of the season could be as much as $50m (R875.47m).

“It's €29.2m. It's the first thing I asked,” Briatore told Sky.

Alpine finished second and third in a wet Sao Paulo Grand Prix with Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly taking a 35-point haul from the weekend, Saturday sprint included, after scoring only 14 in their previous 20 races.

Briatore said the team had been lucky, with a car down on power but competitive in the wet, and expected the drivers to struggle again in the next race in Las Vegas where engine performance counts for more.

Alpine are three points clear of Haas and five ahead of Red Bull junior team RB with three rounds remaining.

