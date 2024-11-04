Motorsport

Williams boss Vowles says team is hurting after big crashes in Brazil

04 November 2024 - 16:20 By Reuters
Williams boss James Vowles said he was 'hurting' after the Formula One team suffered three costly crashes in Brazil on Sunday and dropped a place in the constructors' world championship.
Williams boss James Vowles said he was 'hurting' after the Formula One team suffered three costly crashes in Brazil on Sunday and dropped a place in the constructors' world championship.
Image: Kym Illman/Getty Images

Williams boss James Vowles said he was 'hurting' after the Formula One team suffered three costly crashes in Brazil on Sunday and dropped a place in the constructors' world championship.

Franco Colapinto and Alex Albon both crashed in qualifying at Interlagos, postponed from Saturday, with the latter driver unable to take part in the race because the mechanics were unable to rebuild his car in time.

Argentine rookie Colapinto then crashed again in the race, triggering red flags.

With Renault-owned Alpine finishing second and third with Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly in a rain-hit grand prix, Williams fell to ninth in the standings with three rounds remaining and 27 points between them and eighth-placed RB.

“The nature of Formula One is that you can have some of the most incredible feelings and results, as well as some of the lowest moments that you can feel within a sport. I think it's fair to say this weekend is the second of those two,” said Vowles.

“We've had three incredibly large crashes in just a few hours from one another and have a tremendous amount of work to get ourselves back on top of our spares situation before we go to Las Vegas in just a few weeks’ time.”

Vowles said he had watched the race through to the end, despite Colapinto crashing before the half-distance, because he wanted “to make sure I remember today because this isn't what I want us to be feeling in the future.”

Albon said it had been a tough few weeks with the team now in a challenging position.

“I really didn’t expect the incident in Turn One to happen, so we need to take a proper look to figure out what happened,” he added.

“It’s disappointing as it would’ve been a great opportunity to score points, as we knew coming to Brazil there is always a chance for crazy races, however it’s our competitors who’ve been able to capitalise on this.”

Alpine hit the jackpot in Brazil with double podium finish

Alpine hit a possible $50m (R876.6m) jackpot in Brazil on Sunday with French pair Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly finishing second and third ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

Verstappen answers critics with one of his career-best performances in Brazil

Max Verstappen answered critics of his driving with a statement win in Brazil on Sunday that ranked among the best of his Formula One career.
Motoring
10 hours ago

South Africa moves forward in bid to host Formula One at Kyalami

Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit has partnered with motorsport consultancy Apex Circuit Design to chart a course towards FIA Grade 1 accreditation, a ...
Motoring
4 days ago
