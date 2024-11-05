Motorsport

Final MotoGP race will be in Barcelona after Valencia cancelled after floods

05 November 2024 - 14:52 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Barcelona already hosts the Catalunya Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
Barcelona already hosts the Catalunya Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Barcelona will stage the 2024 season-ending MotoGP race from November 15-17, organisers said on Tuesday after the Valencia Grand Prix was cancelled after catastrophic floods in the region.

At least 217 people died and many are still unaccounted for in the worst flooding in decades in Spain.

Barcelona already hosts the Catalunya Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

“The Grand Prix will be held in solidarity with the Community of Valencia,” MotoGP posted on social media platform X.

The race will decide the outcome of the championship, with the tussle between Prima Pramac Racing's Spaniard Jorge Martin and Ducati's Italian twice-champion Francesco Bagnaia going down to the wire after Bagnaia won the Malaysia Grand Prix on Sunday.

READ MORE:

MotoGP hoping to stage final race of season in Barcelona

MotoGP is in talks with local authorities to stage their season-ending race in Barcelona, promoter Dorna's chief sporting officer Carlos Ezpeleta ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Miller says he was lucky to walk away from Malaysian GP crash

Australian Jack Miller said luck was on his side when the Red Bull KTM rider survived a nasty crash in the opening lap of the Malaysian Grand Prix at ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Bagnaia wins Malaysian GP to keep title hopes hanging by thread

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia kept his MotoGP title defence alive with a victory at the Malaysian Grand Prix in Sepang on Sunday, cutting Jorge Martin's ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Final MotoGP race will be in Barcelona after Valencia cancelled after floods Motorsport
  2. New Suzuki Swift launches in South Africa: pricing and specs New Models
  3. REVIEW | Suzuki Jimny five-door has more boot but retains the cute Motoring
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450d Reviews
  5. Toyota to post first profit drop in two years as demand cools after big run news

Latest Videos

DA heads to the Constitutional Court on SA Citizenship Act 88 of 1995
Sudan's RSF chases civilians out of villages in violent raids | REUTERS