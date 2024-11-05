Barcelona will stage the 2024 season-ending MotoGP race from November 15-17, organisers said on Tuesday after the Valencia Grand Prix was cancelled after catastrophic floods in the region.
At least 217 people died and many are still unaccounted for in the worst flooding in decades in Spain.
Barcelona already hosts the Catalunya Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
“The Grand Prix will be held in solidarity with the Community of Valencia,” MotoGP posted on social media platform X.
The race will decide the outcome of the championship, with the tussle between Prima Pramac Racing's Spaniard Jorge Martin and Ducati's Italian twice-champion Francesco Bagnaia going down to the wire after Bagnaia won the Malaysia Grand Prix on Sunday.
Final MotoGP race will be in Barcelona after Valencia cancelled after floods
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images
Barcelona will stage the 2024 season-ending MotoGP race from November 15-17, organisers said on Tuesday after the Valencia Grand Prix was cancelled after catastrophic floods in the region.
At least 217 people died and many are still unaccounted for in the worst flooding in decades in Spain.
Barcelona already hosts the Catalunya Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
“The Grand Prix will be held in solidarity with the Community of Valencia,” MotoGP posted on social media platform X.
The race will decide the outcome of the championship, with the tussle between Prima Pramac Racing's Spaniard Jorge Martin and Ducati's Italian twice-champion Francesco Bagnaia going down to the wire after Bagnaia won the Malaysia Grand Prix on Sunday.
READ MORE:
MotoGP hoping to stage final race of season in Barcelona
Miller says he was lucky to walk away from Malaysian GP crash
Bagnaia wins Malaysian GP to keep title hopes hanging by thread
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos