Bubba Wallace, Austin Dillon and Ross Chastain were each fined $100,000 (R1.7m) and docked 50 driver points by Nascar on Tuesday for violating member conduct policies in Sunday's race at Martinsville Speedway.
Nascar conducted an investigation from the final laps and came to the conclusion that the three drivers violated sections in the Nascar member conduct rule book. The sections include actions detrimental to stock car racing and race manipulation.
The owners of each team — 23XI Racing (Wallace), Richard Childress Racing (Dillon) and Trackhouse Racing (Chastain) — were fined $100,000 and had 50 owner points taken away.
The crew chiefs and their respective spotters, along with team executives, will miss the 2024 season finale at Phoenix Raceway as a result of the violations.
All three racing teams said they would file appeals.
"We took and looked at the most recent penalty we had written for an infraction, very similar, which was the 41 car a few years ago at the Roval," said Nascar senior vice president of competition Elton Sawyer.
"We felt we wanted to ramp this one up and we did. We did that in a way that we included team leadership. We want to get our point across that it's a responsibility of all of us, the team owners, the team leadership as well as ourselves at Nascar, to uphold the integrity of our sport."
Nascar levies severe penalties after Martinsville
Image: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
Bubba Wallace, Austin Dillon and Ross Chastain were each fined $100,000 (R1.7m) and docked 50 driver points by Nascar on Tuesday for violating member conduct policies in Sunday's race at Martinsville Speedway.
Nascar conducted an investigation from the final laps and came to the conclusion that the three drivers violated sections in the Nascar member conduct rule book. The sections include actions detrimental to stock car racing and race manipulation.
The owners of each team — 23XI Racing (Wallace), Richard Childress Racing (Dillon) and Trackhouse Racing (Chastain) — were fined $100,000 and had 50 owner points taken away.
The crew chiefs and their respective spotters, along with team executives, will miss the 2024 season finale at Phoenix Raceway as a result of the violations.
All three racing teams said they would file appeals.
"We took and looked at the most recent penalty we had written for an infraction, very similar, which was the 41 car a few years ago at the Roval," said Nascar senior vice president of competition Elton Sawyer.
"We felt we wanted to ramp this one up and we did. We did that in a way that we included team leadership. We want to get our point across that it's a responsibility of all of us, the team owners, the team leadership as well as ourselves at Nascar, to uphold the integrity of our sport."
READ MORE:
Ryan Blaney wins at Martinsville, Championship 4 settled after ruling
Tyler Reddick romps to Homestead win, berth in championship race
Logano pips Bell to win in Vegas, locks up championship berth
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos