Sauber rookie Bortoleto looks forward to racing his manager Alonso

Formula One's newest driver looked forward on Wednesday to racing the oldest, with Sauber rookie Gabriel Bortoleto set to join his age-defying manager Fernando Alonso on the grid next season.

Brazilian Bortoleto, 20, is one of the top talents on the books of the A14 management company founded by double world champion Alonso, who drives for Aston Martin and will be 44 next July with more than 400 grands prix under his belt.

"We always joke about it, to be honest, because before I was born he started racing in Formula One," the reigning F3 champion and F2 leader told reporters in a video call from Sauber's Hinwil factory after they confirmed his multi-year deal.

"And now I'm getting there, I'm going to drive with him hopefully. He has been helping me obviously a lot in my journey, teaching me a lot of stuff and supporting me ... and yeah, I think it will be very fun and I will have a good time with him."

Sauber boss Mattia Binotto was at Ferrari when Alonso raced for the Italian team between 2010-14 but said the Spaniard had stayed in the background when it came to talks about Bortoleto's future.

"We met in the paddock but he never influenced, he never tried really to come with me with convincing arguments," said the Italian. "I think what convinced me was Gabriel and nothing else. With Fernando I had once a chat but really very, very little."