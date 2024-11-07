Entries open for the 43rd edition of 1000 Miglia

Entries are now open for the 43rd edition of the 1000 Miglia, which will run from June 17 to 21 2025. Participants have until 4pm on January 16 to submit their entries, with confirmation of acceptance and the official list of participating vehicles to be released by April 4.
This year’s route, modelled after the “figure of eight” path from the race's pre-war editions, will see a cross-country journey from the Adriatic to the Tyrrhenian Sea, with the route intersecting in Empoli on the fourth day.
The event will begin on June 17 in Brescia, with the first leg ending in San Lazzaro di Savena after passing through several cities including Verona and Ferrara. On June 18, participants will head through the Futa and Raticosa passes, ending in Rome with a parade on Via Veneto.
On June 19, the route will move north, passing through Orvieto and San Marino before concluding in Cervia-Milano Marittima. The fourth day on June 20 will lead to Forlì, Empoli and the Italian Naval Academy in Livorno, concluding in Parma. The race will close on June 21 with a return leg to Brescia.
For entry details and the list of eligible cars, visit 1000miglia.it.
