Motorsport

Mercedes confirm Hamilton will race in final three Grand Prix

07 November 2024 - 08:31 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Rumours of Hamilton making an immediate split with his current team arose after his poor showing last week in Brazil, where he placed 11th in the sprint on Saturday and 10th in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on Sunday.
Rumours of Hamilton making an immediate split with his current team arose after his poor showing last week in Brazil, where he placed 11th in the sprint on Saturday and 10th in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on Sunday.
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton will drive for Ferrari next year, but rumours that the seven-time Formula 1 champion is exiting Mercedes before the end of the current season reportedly were refuted by Mercedes.

Rumours of Hamilton making an immediate split with his current team arose after his poor showing last week in Brazil, where he placed 11th in the sprint on Saturday and 10th in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on Sunday.

After the latter event, Hamilton said on the radio to his team, “That was a disaster of a weekend, guys. The worst the car has ever been. Thank you for contributing to try and great job to all the guys at the pit-stop.

“If this is the last time I get to perform, it was a shame it wasn't great but (I am) grateful for you.”

Hamilton subsequently told Sky Sports F1 that instead of driving in the last three events of the year, he “could happily go and take a holiday”.

However, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday that Mercedes confirmed that Hamilton would remain behind the wheel at Las Vegas on November 24; Lusail, Qatar on December 1; and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on December 8.

Hamilton, 39, sits seventh in this year's F1 driver standings, while Mercedes is fourth in the constructor standings. He has two wins this year, at the British Grand Prix and the Belgian Grand Prix, the 104th and 105th victories of his career.

His series championships came in 2008, 2014, 2015 and then four in a row from 2017-20.

READ MORE

Sauber rookie Bortoleto looks forward to racing his manager Alonso

Formula One's newest driver looked forward on Wednesday to racing the oldest, with Sauber rookie Gabriel Bortoleto set to join his age-defying ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

Final MotoGP race will be in Barcelona after Valencia cancelled after floods

Barcelona will stage the 2024 season-ending MotoGP race from November 15-17, organisers said on Tuesday.
Motoring
2 days ago

Nascar levies severe penalties after Martinsville

Bubba Wallace, Austin Dillon and Ross Chastain were each fined $100,000 (R1.7m) and docked 50 driver points by Nascar on Tuesday for violating member ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | New Ford Mustang rides high on old-school appeal Motoring
  2. Mercedes-AMG teases new all-electric performance SUV New Models
  3. GR86 Rally Legacy Concept gets GR Corolla power and AWD system New Models
  4. Nissan plans to cut 9,000 jobs, slashes annual profit outlook news
  5. Drive like the Dark Knight in your very own R52.8m Batmobile Motoring

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Tracking down kidnapped Santa to save Christmas
Deputy President Paul Mashatile Q&A session in Parliament