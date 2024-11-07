Mind your own language, F1 drivers tell FIA boss in swearing row

Formula One drivers have responded to the governing body's clampdown on swearing by asking FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem to treat them like adults and mind his own language.
The Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA) released a collective statement about “driver misconduct” on Instagram on Thursday.
Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen was punished for his language in a press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix in September while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was fined for swearing at last month's Mexico City Grand Prix.
There have also been controversies in the past over piercings and jewellery, with Mercedes' seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton caught in a standoff over a nose stud in 2022, and compliance with rules on fireproof undergarments.
The GPDA said the drivers were professionals at the pinnacle of their sport, gladiators who put on a show for the fans.
It pointed out there was a difference between swearing to insult others and casual use of bad language to describe a situation or inanimate object.
“We urge the FIA president to also consider his own tone and language when talking to our member drivers, or about them, whether in a public forum or otherwise,” it added.
“Our members are adults, they do not need to be given instructions via the media about matters as trivial as the wearing of jewellery and underpants.”
Ben Sulayem made waves last month in an interview in which he spoke out about “dirty language” and said drivers should not sound like rappers.
The GPDA repeated its view that driver fines were inappropriate.
It called on the FIA president to explain where the funds gathered were spent.
“We have also relayed our concerns about the negative image financial fines bring to the sport. We again request that the FIA president provide financial transparency and direct, open dialogue with us.
“All stakeholders (FIA, F1, the teams and the GPDA) should jointly determine how and where the money is spent for the benefit of our sport.”
There was no immediate comment from the FIA.
Mercedes' George Russell, a GPDA director, suggested last month driver fines could help fund permanent race stewards.
“It seems a little bit ridiculous if a driver gets a 50,000 [euros] fine for walking over a [live] racetrack, but if that 50,000 [euros] fine is going towards financing the best stewards in the world maybe we won’t be so upset about it,” he said.
Mind your own language, F1 drivers tell FIA boss in swearing row
Image: Lars Baron/Getty Images
