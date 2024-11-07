Nascar fails to address root problem of race manipulation

That message is commonplace in Nascar, especially at short tracks, but it was the sentence that followed that exposed the murky waters the race took place in.
The next words from Van Gisbergen's spotter? “That message is from Chevrolet.”
Van Gisbergen did not make contact with Blaney or affect Blaney's race in the closing laps.
That radio evidence, combined with archived communications from the No 1 team of Chastain and the No 3 team of Dillon, is enough to indict Chevrolet, as are the suspicious circumstances and radio communications surrounding Wallace's No 23 team and Toyota.
But Nascar's penalty report on Tuesday seems to directly blame team personnel for the transgressions that took place, rather than the source.
Manufacturers have been ingrained with Nascar since the beginning. The appeal of stock-car racing for carmakers is the “Win on Sunday, Sell on Monday” strategy that is the cornerstone of Nascar's business and sponsorship models. Factory teams in Nascar popped up early in the organisation's existence and today the top teams such as Joe Gibbs Racing, Team Penske and Hendrick Motorsports are considered key partners of their respective manufacturers.
This was a case of Nascar — a sport more reliant on brand identity and consumerism than any other — being afraid to bite the hand that feeds them, despite a pile of incriminating evidence that points to the opposite approach being a more effective punishment.
If Nascar wanted to take a stand and shake those in Detroit to their core, what penalties could they hand out?
For a start, stripping points in the manufacturer standings. Those standings aren't followed closely by the fanbase but the manufacturers themselves can point to the standings as tangible evidence that their vehicles rise above the competition.
To truly hurt teams, taking away assets on the competitive side of the sport would be the strongest stance. Taking away allotted time in the wind tunnel or at test sessions directly hurts manufacturers in their quest to gain competitive advantages.
With no rules or penalties in writing to punish the manufacturers and executives that make these decisions, Nascar officials must have conversations in the off season regarding the future.
It's true that Nascar can't exist without a healthy relationship with its manufacturers, but if the relationship means the manufacturers can walk all over the sanctioning body, it's far from healthy.
Nascar needs its manufacturers like its cars need petrol, but at some point it needs to draw a line in the Daytona sand: race manipulation has no place in the world's premier stock-car racing organisation, regardless of who instigates it.
Nascar chose to try to put out the fire by spraying the flames. If it wants to stamp out any future instances of race manipulation before they have a chance to formulate, attacking the root cause would be a great place to start.
Nascar fails to address root problem of race manipulation
Image: Sean Gardner/Getty Images
