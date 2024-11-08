Ty Majeski, a Nascar Truck Series driver, plans to appeal a $12,500 (R217,724) fine for not taking part in Nascar's content-gathering day on Tuesday before the series championship.
His reason for skipping the event? He said he returned to his home state of Wisconsin to vote on election day.
“I've always, my whole life, been an election day vote guy. I've never done an absentee ballot,” he told reporters on Thursday in Arizona. “I wanted to make sure my vote was counted.”
Nascar fined him for violating the rule that requires championship-eligible drivers from each of Nascar's national circuits to attend the content-gathering day, a media obligation.
Majeski said the ThorSport Racing team owners knew he planned to vote in person. He added he didn't cement his spot in the Championship 4 until just a few days before election day.
“Kind of unprecedented,” Majeski, 30, said. “This has never happened before. Everyone knew it was election day for a long time. Unfortunate circumstances for everybody.”
Wisconsin, one of seven swing states in this year's presidential election, was won by Donald Trump.
“We have to have a country and a free country to be able to race in, and that's just part of being a US citizen,” Majeski said about the importance of voting.
Per The Athletic, the media day obligation has been on the calendar since July 17. A Nascar spokesperson told the outlet that had Majeski brought up the conflict the organisation would have seen to it his duties were done early in the day so he could travel to Wisconsin to arrive before the polls closed.
Majeski is joined by Grant Enfinger, Christian Eckes and Corey Heim in competing in the series championship on Friday at Phoenix Raceway.
Ty Majeski to appeal fine for skipping Nascar event to vote
Image: Meg Oliphant/Getty Images
