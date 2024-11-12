Motorsport

Alpine F1 team to use Mercedes engines from 2026

12 November 2024 - 14:44 By Reuters
Renault's Alpine Formula One team will use Mercedes engines and gearboxes from the 2026 season, both parties announced on Tuesday.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Renault's Alpine Formula One team will use Mercedes engines and gearboxes from the sport's new era starting in 2026, they announced on Tuesday.

Alpine said the power unit agreement would run until at least 2030.

Renault decided in September to end engine production at the Viry-Chatillon factory outside Paris after the 2025 season, the last under the current rules.

The French-owned team, based at Enstone in England, were champions with their own engines in 2005 and 2006. As Benetton, they also won the constructors' title in 1995 with Renault engines.

Alpine are the only team now using Renault power units, the least powerful on the grid, and from 2026 will join Mercedes' factory team, McLaren and Williams in using Mercedes engines.

Aston Martin uses Mercedes engines but are switching to Honda from 2026, and Alpine had been expected to take their supply.

Renault CEO Luca de Meo said last month Renault was spending up to €250m (R4.78bn) a year on engine production while buying in from another manufacturer would cost less than $20m (R360.8m).

He said most fans focused on the team and drivers rather than the engine, citing McLaren who are leading the constructors' championship and regularly beating the Mercedes works team.

The new rules will see engines produce more electrical power and run on 100% sustainable fuels.

Alpine, whose investors include Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds and NFL stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, are in sixth place of the 10 teams after a double podium finish in Brazil this month.

Alpine team principal Oliver Oakes told Reuters last month he just wanted the best engine for the team, who will have French driver Pierre Gasly and Australian rookie Jack Doohan as their line-up in 2025.

