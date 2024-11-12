Motorsport

F1 race director Niels Wittich leaves with immediate effect

12 November 2024 - 18:20 By Reuters
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Formula One race director Niels Wittich has stepped down with immediate effect and Rui Marques will take over the role from next week's Las Vegas Grand Prix, the governing FIA said on Tuesday.

The FIA said Wittich, a German who has carried out the role since 2022 after Australian Michael Masi was removed from the position, had left "to pursue new opportunities".

"Niels has fulfilled his numerous responsibilities as race director with professionalism and dedication," it added in a statement.

"We thank him for his commitment and we wish him the best for the future."

Marques, from Portugal, has previously served as an international steward and race director for the Formula Two and Formula Three championships.

The Formula One championship has three rounds remaining with both titles still to be decided. Red Bull's Max Verstappen could win his fourth successive drivers' crown in Las Vegas.

