Independent Southern African entrants
The contingent of Southern African competitors will also include independent racers in the motorcycle class comprising experienced riders Ross Branch (Botswana) and South Africans Bradley Cox — son of three-time Dakar podium finisher Alfie Cox — Dwain Barnard, Willem Avenant, Aaron Mare and Michael Doherty.
Other South Africans in the car category include Brian Baragwanath, Leonard Cremer, Mark Corbett, Rodney Burke, Henry Kohne, Stuart Gregory and Daniel Schroder.
Corbett, Baragwanath and Gregory will campaign in the Century Racing CR6, CR6-T and CR7 sand dune busters developed and built at the company's base in Midrand.
“Each South African competitor represents the heart and determination of our nation. We cannot wait to again witness their journey and achievements on this incredible global stage,” said Vic Maharaj, CEO of Motorsport SA.
Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie said: “South Africa and South Africans have had an outsize influence on the sport of rally raiding globally. We have made our mark and Toyota Gazoo has been at the heart of putting South Africa on the map, in construction and driving. We know they have contributed to why South Africa will host a World Rally-Raid Championship race at Sun City next year.”
Ford and Toyota poised for epic bakkie showdown at Dakar 2025
The 47th edition of the Dakar Rally kicks off on January 3. Saudi Arabia will host the world’s largest rally raid for the sixth time with a new route that starts in Bisha and ends in Shubaytah.
Nearly 1,000 drivers, navigators and team members entered Dakar 2024 in the eight vehicle classes and a similar number is expected to compete in 2025. Celebrated drivers including Nasser-al-Attiyah and Sebastian Loeb are expected to navigate more than 7,000km with new plots and twists, including separate routes for cars, trucks and bikes on certain days. The 48h chrono, a 950km (up from 540km) three-day marathon stage returns.
Changes to the Dakar Classic regularity race has resulted in a change in requirements. Cars and trucks registered between 2000 and 2005 are allowed to enter, which could include French rally driver Stéphane Peterhansel, the holder of 14 Dakar wins, entering the Mitsubishi Pajero he drove to his first triumph in 2004 and Guerlain Chicherit and Mathieu Baumel in the Bowler Land Rover Defender they drove to victory in the 2005 Dakar.
Ford vs Toyota
Whereas it may not matter as much to international audiences, the meeting of South Africa's two top-selling bakkie brands at the highest off-road stage in the world is akin to a Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates derby at the FNB Stadium — guaranteeing drama and fireworks. Both the Hilux and Ranger are built locally and loved with equal enthusiasm.
Preparations at Toyota Gazoo Racing SA are at an advanced stage with the announcement of the four teams heading to Dakar 2025. They are led by newly-crowned 2024 SA Rally-Raid (SARRC) champions Henk Lategan and navigator Brett Cummings in car No 211.
They are joined by Guy Botterill and Dennis Murphy in car No 205, Saood Variawa, probably the youngest competitor at Dakar 2025 aged 19, and co-driver Francois Cazalet pairing up in car No 218. Dakar veterans Giniel de Villiers and Dirk von Zitzewitz will be reunited in car No 206. The pair won Dakar 2009 in a Volkswagen.
The Toyota Gazoo teams will campaign in the locally built and developed GR Hilux IMT Evo. The vehicle that spearheaded Toyota’s 2024 Dakar campaign features a 3.5l twin-turbocharged petrol V6, running on bio fuel with a sequential six-speed transmission.
Ford Performance is pulling out all the stops to give competitors a tough time. The blue oval brand's star-studded international driver line-up are Nani Roma, Mitch Guthrie Jr, Carlos Sainz Sr and Markus Ekström. They go into battle in the Ford Raptor T1+, a new fighter powered by a 5.0l V8 based on the Mustang Coyote engine.
