‘Passing on the baton’: Fallows leaves Aston Martin technical role ahead of Newey arrival

12 November 2024 - 16:16 By Reuters
Dan Fallows (pictured) is leaving his role as Aston Martin technical director this month but will stay within the group, the Silverstone-based Formula One team said on Tuesday.
Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Dan Fallows is leaving his role as Aston Martin technical director this month but will stay within the group, the Silverstone-based Formula One team said on Tuesday.

He joined from Red Bull, where he was in charge of aerodynamics, in 2022 but Aston Martin have his former boss Adrian Newey, 65, joining next March as managing technical partner.

Former Mercedes engine head Andy Cowell recently joined as CEO, with former Ferrari technical director Enrico Cardile also recruited and due to start next year.

“It is time for me to pass on the baton, but I look forward to watching the team’s future success, which I’m sure will come soon,” Fallows said in a team statement, without details of what he would be doing next.

Aston Martin had a strong 2023 season, securing five podiums in the first six races with Fernando Alonso, but have lost their way this year, and are fifth in the standings with a best result of fifth.

Canadian owner Lawrence Stroll, whose son Lance drives for the team, has spent heavily in his mission to turn Aston Martin into championship contenders. 

