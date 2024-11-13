Motorsport

F1 to hold 2025 season launch with all 10 teams at O2 Arena

13 November 2024 - 07:21 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Formula One will sell tickets to an unprecedented 2025 season launch event featuring all the teams and drivers at London's O2 Arena on February 18 as the world championship celebrates its 75th anniversary year.
Formula One will sell tickets to an unprecedented 2025 season launch event featuring all the teams and drivers at London's O2 Arena on February 18 as the world championship celebrates its 75th anniversary year.
Image: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images for Laver Cup

Formula One will sell tickets to an unprecedented 2025 season launch event featuring all the teams and drivers at London's O2 Arena on February 18 as the world championship celebrates its 75th anniversary year.

Formula One said on Tuesday  tickets would go on sale on November 15 priced between £58 and £113 (R1,337 to R2,602).

The two-hour extravaganza, with additional entertainment, will also be broadcast live.

"For the first time we will bring together our fans, all 20 superstars of our sport and some very special guests to officially kick off our new season and mark our 75th year of racing," said F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali.

The 10 teams usually hold individual launches - some virtual - for their new car liveries, with sponsors and media invited to their factories or other venues as well as increasingly some fans.

Ferrari, the only team to have been in the championship since the beginning, typically reveal their new car in Italy but 2025 will be their first season with Britain's seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton.

The season is also the last under the current engine rules, with driver moves the major changes, including Hamilton's from Mercedes.

There will also be at least four young rookies on the grid - Britain's Oliver Bearman at Haas, Italian Kimi Antonelli at Mercedes, Australian Jack Doohan at Alpine and Brazilian Gabriel Bortoleto at Sauber.

F1 race director Niels Wittich leaves with immediate effect

Formula One race director Niels Wittich has stepped down with immediate effect and Rui Marques will take over the role from next week's Las Vegas ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

‘Passing on the baton’: Fallows leaves Aston Martin technical role ahead of Newey arrival

Dan Fallows is leaving his role as Aston Martin technical director this month but will stay within the group, the Silverstone-based Formula One team ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

Alpine F1 team to use Mercedes engines from 2026

Renault's Alpine Formula One team will use Mercedes engines and gearboxes from the sport's new era starting in 2026, they announced on Tuesday.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tesla recalls over 2,400 Cybertrucks in sixth callback this year news
  2. REVIEW | Hyundai i20 N-Line delivers frugal driving fun Reviews
  3. These are the remaining wagons on sale in South Africa Features
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Toyota Hilux Raider 48V Reviews
  5. More affordable VW Golf variant confirmed for South Africa New Models

Latest Videos

Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira sentenced to 15 years in US jail | REUTERS
SAFA President Danny Jordaan appears in court over alleged fraud