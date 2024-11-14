Motorsport

Nascar considering playoff format changes: report

14 November 2024 - 08:43 By Reuters
Joey Logano was crowned the 2024 Cup Series champion on Sunday at Phoenix despite having the fewest top-five finishes (seven), the fewest top-10 finishes (13) and lowest average finishing position (17.1) for a series champion in the modern era.
Image: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Nascar is reviewing its playoff format and is considering making changes as soon as next year, the Sports Business Journal reported on Tuesday.

Because the season gets under way in February, the short turnaround time means a more extensive overhaul would have to wait until 2026, per the report.

Nascar has used its current playoff format since 2017, consisting of four rounds: Round of 16, Round of 12, Round of 8 and the Championship 4. The first three rounds include three races each, while the Championship 4 comprises only the season finale (Phoenix).

According to Wednesday's report, topics under review include whether wins should automatically qualify a driver for the playoffs, as is currently the case; whether the regular season champion should get locked into one of the playoffs' later rounds; and whether the final round should consist of multiple races instead of just one.

