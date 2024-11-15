Carlos Sainz will get a jump start on his transition to Williams, with Ferrari agreeing to release the Spaniard early from his commitments with the team so Sainz can participate in the end-of-season test at Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina Circuit.
Sainz agreed to join Williams in July, more than five months after Ferrari announced that he would be replaced in 2025 by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.
“This early opportunity will allow both Carlos and Williams to begin building their relationship,” Williams said in a statement. “The test session will provide a valuable chance for Carlos to begin integrating into his new team environment, and he will drive the FW46 for the first time.”
Sainz will join Alex Albon to provide Williams with a veteran driver line-up in 2025.
Sainz is a four-time winner in Formula 1, with his most recent victory coming at last month's Mexico Grand Prix. It was his second win this season, after his March victory in Australia.
Currently fifth in the driver's standings, Sainz is 63 points behind teammate Charles Leclerc with three races remaining. Ferrari has passed Red Bull by 13 points in the constructor standings and is 36 behind McLaren ahead of next week's Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Williams currently sits ninth in the standings with 17 points. Albon has claimed 12 of those, with the other five coming from rising youngster Franco Colapinto, who replaced American Logan Sargeant in August.
Ferrari to release Carlos Sainz early for Williams testing
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images
