Motorsport

Tickets now available for 2025 Simola Hillclimb

15 November 2024 - 13:37 By Motoring Staff
Image: Supplied

The 15th annual Simola Hillclimb is scheduled to take place in Knysna from May 1 to 4 with ticket sales now open to the public.

This exciting motorsport event features competitions over three days. Classic Car Friday, on May 2, highlights pre-World War 2 cars and notable models from later decades.

On May 3 and 4, the King of the Hill competition will see an intriguing mix of modern and modified vehicles tackling the challenging 1.9km Simola Hill course.

Ticket information

General entry tickets cost R170 per day when purchased online or R190 at the gate. A three-day pass is available for R420 online or R500 at the event. Children under 12, accompanied by an adult, have free general entry access.

Optional upgrades include:

  • Pit access: R270 per day or R750 for three days (online), R300/R850 (at the gate)
  • Grandstand seating: R270 per day or R750 for three days (online), R300/R850 (at the gate)
  • VIP parking: R150 per day (online only).

 

Image: Supplied

Hospitality options

The exclusive Le Mans VIP Hospitality package is limited to 250 guests per day. It provides access to the VIP lounge, featuring an elevated viewing deck overlooking the pit lane and start line.

The hospitality ticket includes general entry, lounge access, priority parking, pit access and an all-day food service with lunch at noon and afternoon tea. Drinks such as beer, wine, water, coffee, tea and soft drinks are included, with a cash bar available for other beverages.

Pricing for the package is R3,375 per person for Classic Car Friday, R4,350 for Saturday or Sunday’s King of the Hill and R8,100 for a two-day King of the Hill pass. A three-day VIP pass is R10,750, while tickets for children under 12 are R1,050 per day. Tickets can be purchased exclusively on the Simola Hillclimb website.

Group options are also available. Speed Lounge pods can accommodate companies or groups of friends near the start line and include VIP amenities such as Pit Access and catered food and drinks. For larger groups, Pavilion VIP corporate boxes offer private suites with all-day catering and a private bar.

How to book

Tickets and upgrade packages can be purchased online at www.simolahillclimb.com. For group hospitality inquiries, email candice@approachcreative.co.za.

