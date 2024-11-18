Motorsport

Canadian F1 GP agrees to carbon-reducing date change from 2026

18 November 2024 - 17:12 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Temperatures in Montreal in May are much cooler than in June and the race there has not previously been held earlier than June 2, in 1991.
Temperatures in Montreal in May are much cooler than in June and the race there has not previously been held earlier than June 2, in 1991.
Image: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images for AWS

Formula One's Canadian Grand Prix will be held in May instead of June from 2026 onwards to help reduce the sport's carbon footprint and consolidate the European season into one consecutive period.

Formula One said in a statement on Monday that the rescheduling to the third or fourth weekend of May would remove an additional transatlantic crossing from the current 24-race calendar.

This year's race at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve was held on June 9, after Monaco and before Spain, and is scheduled for June 15 next year — after Spain and before Austria.

Miami's round was on May 5 and is likely to be paired with Canada in future.

Temperatures in Montreal in May are much cooler than in June and the race there has not previously been held earlier than June 2, in 1991.

Monaco Grand Prix organisers have already agreed to move their showcase race from the end of May, and a regular clash with the Indianapolis 500, to the first full weekend of June from 2026.

Races elsewhere have also been realigned to make the calendar flow from region to region, cutting the distances travelled by teams and air freight which is a major source of carbon emissions.

Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali thanked Canadian government stakeholders for their co-operation.

“The change will make the future flow of our calendar not only more sustainable, but logistically more sensible for our teams and personnel,” he said.

“Our Net Zero by 2030 commitment continues to be a priority for us as a sport and it is thanks to changes like this that we are on track to hitting our goal.”

Jean-Philippe Paradis, CEO of promoter Octane Racing Group, said the change reflected the commitment to a more sustainable future for Formula One.

“We are determined to offer our fans, our communities, and our loyal audience a unique and enriched experience, in addition to extending the summer season for Montreal.”

READ MORE

F1 issues resale warning after launch tickets sell out

Formula One warned fans against fraudulent resale listings after tickets for an unprecedented 10-team pre-season launch event sold out soon after ...
Motoring
13 hours ago

How maturity and consistency steered Martin to maiden MotoGP crown

Five months after Jorge Martin was overlooked for the factory Ducati seat, the Spaniard will hop off its all-conquering Desmosedici bike as its best ...
Motoring
14 hours ago

Ferrari to release Carlos Sainz early for Williams testing

Carlos Sainz will get a jump start on his transition to Williams, with Ferrari agreeing to release the Spaniard early from his commitments with the ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New Omoda C5 Street is big on features, lower on price New Models
  2. Canadian F1 GP agrees to carbon-reducing date change from 2026 Motorsport
  3. Tesla bullish on report Trump's team planning federal self-driving vehicle ... news
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide Features
  5. Mercedes reveal powertrain details of next-generation CLA New Models

Latest Videos

Judge denies delay in trial of ex-apartheid cops for 37-year-old activist murder
Buyer's Guide Ep70 | Audi A7, Ford Mustang, Hyundai H-1, BMW 520d, Porsche ...