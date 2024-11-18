Formula One warned fans against fraudulent resale listings after tickets for an unprecedented 10-team pre-season launch event sold out soon after being released on Friday.
The 2025 launch, featuring all 20 drivers, at London's O2 on February 18 is open to fans and tickets were priced between £58 and £113 (about R1,324 to R2,049).
Formula One said all tickets appeared to have gone within the hour.
F1 issues resale warning after launch tickets sell out
Image: F1
"We are aware a few tickets for our season launch event at The O2 have been listed on unofficial resale websites," a spokesperson said.
"We can confirm this is against the terms and conditions of sale and any tickets bought through an unofficial resale platform are not valid for entry.
"Working with The O2 we have also identified a number of the listings are fraudulent."
Formula One said fans should use only the AXS official resale website.
