Motorsport

How maturity and consistency steered Martin to maiden MotoGP crown

18 November 2024 - 08:09 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Jorge Martin finished on the podium in either the sprint or the race, if not both, in every round of the season, a staggering 32 podiums in 40 races to finally get his name etched on the dazzling MotoGP Champions Tower trophy.
Jorge Martin finished on the podium in either the sprint or the race, if not both, in every round of the season, a staggering 32 podiums in 40 races to finally get his name etched on the dazzling MotoGP Champions Tower trophy.
Image: Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

Five months after Jorge Martin was overlooked for the factory Ducati seat, the Spaniard will hop off its all-conquering Desmosedici bike as its best rider and move to Aprilia as MotoGP champion.

Having gone agonisingly close in 2023 only to lose the title to Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia in the final race, a fired up Martin, who said he had the MotoGP crown stolen from him, made a promise: "Next year is mine."

Martin redeemed himself this year, using the disappointment to fuel his title challenge while showing maturity and consistency to deny Bagnaia a rare third straight title despite winning far fewer races than the Italian.

Bagnaia won 11 of this season's 20 grands prix to Martin's three, but it was the Spaniard's performances in the half-distance races on Saturdays that reinforced the Pramac Racing rider's reputation as MotoGP's true "Sprint King".

Martin finished on the podium in either the sprint or the race - if not both - in every round of the season, a staggering 32 podiums in 40 races to finally get his name etched on the dazzling MotoGP Champions Tower trophy.

"It's been a long journey. I think my career wasn't easy. For sure I had good opportunities in front of me, but I think I built them," Martin said.

"I worked quite hard. I make a lot of sacrifices at home every day to try to be a better man.

"Last season I had the opportunity but I think I wasn't prepared to win. But this year I felt it, I felt it was my year."

As Bagnaia lost points from several crashes, he quickly found himself playing catch-up in the second half of the season.

An innocuous slide in the sprint in the penultimate round in Sepang as he hunted down his title rival saw his bike and the title all but slip away from Bagnaia.

Despite winning the race in Sepang ahead of Martin in a feisty contest and following it with a sprint race double in Barcelona, Bagnaia finished 10 points behind Martin.

As Francesco Bagnaia lost points from several crashes, he quickly found himself playing catch-up in the second half of the season.
As Francesco Bagnaia lost points from several crashes, he quickly found himself playing catch-up in the second half of the season.
Image: Burak Akbulut/Anadolu via Getty Images

'Learn from the pain'

As in 2023, Pramac and Martin had the same bike as Bagnaia's factory Ducati but the Spaniard's performances in 2024 are a far cry from a year ago, when he crumbled under the pressure and failed to finish on the podium in the final three races.

This season, barring the ill-advised gamble to swap bikes when it rained briefly at the San Marino Grand Prix, Martin has rarely put a foot wrong.

"Last season I was really tense and nervous. I was struggling with the situation and I felt a lot of pressure," Martin had said in Sepang.

"This year I think I've improved a lot. I'm much more mature now.

"I try to learn from the pain and the bad moments. I think that's where you learn more, losing can also be really exciting."

Bagnaia's crash in the Sepang sprint was the fifth time the twice-world champion had failed to score points in the shorter races as the errors piled up to give Martin a commanding advantage.

Despite Ducati clinching the constructors championship with six rounds to spare, the factory team has had little to celebrate in recent months.

Coupled with the intense humidity at Sepang, a palpable air of resignation hung heavy on the Ducati garage. An emotional Martin then inevitably clinched the title in Barcelona.

Once considered a shoo-in for the factory seat, Martin took matters into his own hands when it became clear Ducati were leaning towards six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez to become Bagnaia's teammate next season.

At the time, Martin felt scorned by Ducati and said Aprilia "really wanted" him.

At the end of the season, he will leave Ducati behind, having had the last laugh and with the number one on his bike next year.

Martin pips Bagnaia to take 2024 MotoGP crown

Prima Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin was crowned the 2024 MotoGP world champion after he finished third at Sunday's season-ending Solidarity Grand ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

Bagnaia says he will be happy for Martin if he takes his MotoGP crown

Reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia has the odds stacked against him in the championship going into the final race of the season in Barcelona, ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Ferrari to release Carlos Sainz early for Williams testing

Carlos Sainz will get a jump start on his transition to Williams, with Ferrari agreeing to release the Spaniard early from his commitments with the ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Technology puts brakes on motorist with R200k in unpaid traffic fines South Africa
  2. FIRST DRIVE | The new Mercedes CLE Cabriolet won't ruffle your hairdo Motoring
  3. Southern African Endurance Series partners with Proton and Foton Motorsport
  4. How maturity and consistency steered Martin to maiden MotoGP crown Motorsport
  5. F1 issues resale warning after launch tickets sell out Motorsport

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial| 18 November 2024
“F*ck you, Elon Musk”, diz Janja em evento do G20