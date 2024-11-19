NASCAR urged the US court of appeals for the fourth circuit on Monday to deny an appeal filed by Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports requesting an accelerated review of their recently denied motion for a preliminary injunction.
A US district judge denied 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports a court order on November 8 that would have let the teams compete as chartered members without signing a charter.
The teams argued they would risk losing drivers, sponsorships and fans if they raced as open teams instead of chartered ones, but judge Frank Whitney said the concerns were speculative.
23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports want the appellate court to quicken their review process and produce an oral argument before December 14, as court would not be held again until January 28 2025.
Attorney Gregory Garre does not think that should happen.
Garre said on behalf of NASCAR the teams' appeal is "highly unfair" and would significantly burden its client and judges.
He also wrote that there is "no urgency" to honour the teams' "extraordinary request to require NASCAR to file its opening brief within 12 days, over a period that includes the Thanksgiving holiday, when many counsel for NASCAR are travelling to be with their families".
Garre argued judges would only have a week to review the teams' appeal along with any additional cases.
Sports litigator Jeffrey Kessler, who represents 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports, announced on Saturday that his clients will compete as open teams next season, which begins on February 2. They will not have to forgo their antitrust claims after NASCAR provided an open team agreement that does not involve a release of claims provision.
Jordan, an NBA Hall of Famer, owns 23XI racing along with three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin.
NASCAR opposes Michael Jordan’s request for expedited appeal
Image: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
