Motorsport

Hamilton felt like leaving Mercedes after horrific race in Brazil

21 November 2024 - 13:06 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Hamilton finished 10th in Brazil, with teammate George Russell fourth, and said at the time it had been 'a disaster of a weekend' and the worst the car had ever been.
Hamilton finished 10th in Brazil, with teammate George Russell fourth, and said at the time it had been 'a disaster of a weekend' and the worst the car had ever been.
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said on Wednesday he felt like walking away from Mercedes after a tough race in Brazil this month.

The 39-year-old Briton, the sport's most successful driver, is joining Ferrari at the end of the year and hinted over team radio in Sao Paulo he might leave the team ahead of time.

The comments were played down by Mercedes as aimed at team members who would not be at the last three rounds, but Hamilton told reporters at the Las Vegas Grand Prix he meant something else.

“In the moment that's how I felt, like I didn't want to come back after that weekend,” he said.

“That's only natural. It's frustrating when you have a season like this, which I'm sure I won't have again, or at least I'll work towards not having again.

“It wasn't a great feeling in that moment, but I'm here, I'm standing strong and I'm going to give it everything for these last few races.”

Hamilton finished 10th in Brazil, with teammate George Russell fourth, and said at the time it had been “a disaster of a weekend” and the worst the car had been.

He finished 11th in the Saturday sprint.

“If this is the last time I get to perform it was a shame it wasn’t great, but [I am] grateful for you,” Hamilton said over the radio.

Hamilton was also asked on Wednesday about comments by Mercedes boss Toto Wolff in a recently published book referring to his driver's “shelf life” and saying the Ferrari move meant he would not have to make the decision to get rid of him.

Wolff subsequently said the comments were taken out of context.

“I feel in the best place I've been all year mentally and considering how bad the last race was, I think that says enough,” Hamilton said.

“I'm still here, still fighting and I'm going to continue to push. I've got a team I genuinely still love and though I am leaving I want to make sure I give them the best I can in these next races.

“If they provide a car that wants to stay on track, then hopefully we'll have a better result.”

MORE

Russell says F1 drivers 'a bit fed up' with FIA leadership

Formula One drivers were surprised by the sudden departure of race director Niels Wittich and are "a bit fed up" with the leadership of the governing ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Norris says he was not ready for F1 title battle against Verstappen

McLaren's Lando Norris said he was probably not ready to challenge Max Verstappen for the Formula One title this season and accepted that his hopes ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Verstappen poised for fourth successive F1 title in Las Vegas

Max Verstappen will be Formula One world champion for the fourth year in a row if he beats Lando Norris in Las Vegas this weekend.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New Mitsubishi Outlander Sport will reach South Africa in January New Models
  2. Why Jaguar's brave new leap has cynics sneering Features
  3. RB’s Tsunoda interrogated for hours while in his pyjamas on US arrival Motorsport
  4. Hamilton felt like leaving Mercedes after horrific race in Brazil Motorsport
  5. FIRST DRIVE | New Mitsubishi Triton enters SA's bakkie battlefield First Drives

Latest Videos

MPC interest rate announcement
Thando Mjandana - "Tradito Schermito" - COSÌ FAN TUTTE