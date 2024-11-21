Hamilton felt like leaving Mercedes after horrific race in Brazil

Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said on Wednesday he felt like walking away from Mercedes after a tough race in Brazil this month.
The 39-year-old Briton, the sport's most successful driver, is joining Ferrari at the end of the year and hinted over team radio in Sao Paulo he might leave the team ahead of time.
The comments were played down by Mercedes as aimed at team members who would not be at the last three rounds, but Hamilton told reporters at the Las Vegas Grand Prix he meant something else.
“In the moment that's how I felt, like I didn't want to come back after that weekend,” he said.
“That's only natural. It's frustrating when you have a season like this, which I'm sure I won't have again, or at least I'll work towards not having again.
“It wasn't a great feeling in that moment, but I'm here, I'm standing strong and I'm going to give it everything for these last few races.”
Hamilton finished 10th in Brazil, with teammate George Russell fourth, and said at the time it had been “a disaster of a weekend” and the worst the car had been.
He finished 11th in the Saturday sprint.
“If this is the last time I get to perform it was a shame it wasn’t great, but [I am] grateful for you,” Hamilton said over the radio.
Hamilton was also asked on Wednesday about comments by Mercedes boss Toto Wolff in a recently published book referring to his driver's “shelf life” and saying the Ferrari move meant he would not have to make the decision to get rid of him.
Wolff subsequently said the comments were taken out of context.
“I feel in the best place I've been all year mentally and considering how bad the last race was, I think that says enough,” Hamilton said.
“I'm still here, still fighting and I'm going to continue to push. I've got a team I genuinely still love and though I am leaving I want to make sure I give them the best I can in these next races.
“If they provide a car that wants to stay on track, then hopefully we'll have a better result.”
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images
