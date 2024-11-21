Motorsport

New Zealander said in a podcast UK-based championship leaders McLaren were really ‘a New Zealand team’

‘It was a joke’: Lawson says McLaren anthem criticism was said in jest

21 November 2024 - 18:34 By Reuters
Lawson, who races for Red Bull-owned RB, said in a recent podcast that British-based championship leaders McLaren were really "a New Zealand team".
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

New Zealander Liam Lawson said he was just joking when he criticised McLaren for playing the British anthem after Formula One victories rather than that of the team’s founder and compatriot Bruce McLaren.

Lawson, who races for Red Bull-owned RB, said in a recent podcast that British-based championship leaders McLaren were really “a New Zealand team”.

He pointed out also that Red Bull, though British-based, played the Austrian anthem. “I think this is stuff that I’m learning in Formula One,” he told reporters when asked at the Las Vegas Grand Prix whether he had received any feedback from McLaren.

“I was laughing when I mentioned this comment in a podcast. And it was more of a joke, but obviously it got taken very literally. Obviously, I’m very proud to be from New Zealand and our motorsport history. Bruce McLaren is somebody who is an absolute icon in New Zealand in motorsport – somebody I looked up to and learned a lot about when I was younger.”

McLaren founded his team in 1963 and entered grand prix racing in 1966. He died while testing a Can-Am car at Goodwood in southern England in 1970.

The McLaren Group is owned by Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat.

RB's Tsunoda interrogated for hours while in his pyjamas on US arrival

Japanese Formula One driver Yuki Tsunoda said he was interrogated in his pyjamas for several hours by US border control officials before being let ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Hamilton felt like leaving Mercedes after horrific race in Brazil

Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said on Wednesday he felt like walking away from Mercedes after a tough race in Brazil this ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

Perez condemns father's homophobic comments about Ralf Schumacher

Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez has distanced himself from homophobic comments made by his father Antonio about former racer Ralf Schumacher.
Motoring
7 hours ago
