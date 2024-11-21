Motorsport

Norris says he was not ready for F1 title battle against Verstappen

21 November 2024 - 09:30 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Lando Norris hoped to enjoy the remaining races more and said he would be stronger next season.
Lando Norris hoped to enjoy the remaining races more and said he would be stronger next season.
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

McLaren's Lando Norris said he was probably not ready to challenge Max Verstappen for the Formula One title this season and accepted that his hopes were effectively over after a demoralising defeat in Brazil earlier this month.

The Briton told reporters on Wednesday ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix that the race at Sao Paulo's Interlagos circuit had been a bitter blow. Norris started on pole but finished sixth while Red Bull's Verstappen went from 17th to first.

Verstappen will be crowned world champion for the fourth year in a row if he beats Norris in Las Vegas this weekend.

“It was a defining moment for the championship. The doors are almost shut,” said Norris, now 62 points behind the triple world champion with three rounds remaining.

“For a week, I was pretty down after Brazil because I had that realisation of things are pretty much out of my control now, not within reach necessarily.

“That's a tough realisation when hopes and your belief is so high. For it to get knocked down so much all of a sudden was pretty demoralising and not the best of feelings. But you learn to accept that's life.”

Norris hoped to enjoy the remaining races more and said he would be stronger next season.

“I probably wasn't outright ready to go up against Red Bull and Max. I think I am now and it's probably too late to do that,” added the 25-year-old, who took his first win in Miami in May.

“Maybe other drivers in the past were ready for such an occasion but no one has gone up against Max so early on in their career, halfway through the season, and put up a pretty reasonable fight.

“I'm there but there's no one else doing it. I've done my best, I've not done well enough and I've always admitted that, and I think Max is probably one of the best drivers ever in Formula One.

“I don't think you'll probably get a much better driver than Max in Formula One ever again ... for me to fight against that person that I know is so good, takes a bit more than what I've probably achieved this season.

“But I think what I've done since the summer break is closer to what I need to be and I think that is close to being good enough to fighting for it next year.”

McLaren lead Ferrari by 36 points in the constructors' championship and Norris said the team would always come first when asked about priorities for the remaining races.

READ MORE

Verstappen poised for fourth successive F1 title in Las Vegas

Max Verstappen will be Formula One world champion for the fourth year in a row if he beats Lando Norris in Las Vegas this weekend.
Motoring
1 day ago

F1 Academy to hold Las Vegas finale in 2025

Las Vegas will host the finale of next year's all-female F1 Academy series after races on three continents, organisers announced on Monday.
Motoring
2 days ago

Canadian F1 GP agrees to carbon-reducing date change from 2026

Formula One's Canadian Grand Prix will be held in May instead of June from 2026 onwards to help reduce the sport's carbon footprint and consolidate ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New Mitsubishi Outlander Sport will reach South Africa in January New Models
  2. Why Jaguar's brave new leap has cynics sneering Features
  3. RB’s Tsunoda interrogated for hours while in his pyjamas on US arrival Motorsport
  4. Hamilton felt like leaving Mercedes after horrific race in Brazil Motorsport
  5. FIRST DRIVE | New Mitsubishi Triton enters SA's bakkie battlefield First Drives

Latest Videos

MPC interest rate announcement
Thando Mjandana - "Tradito Schermito" - COSÌ FAN TUTTE