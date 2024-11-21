Motorsport

Perez condemns father's homophobic comments about Ralf Schumacher

21 November 2024 - 12:58 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez has distanced himself from homophobic comments made by his father Antonio about former racer Ralf Schumacher.
Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez has distanced himself from homophobic comments made by his father Antonio about former racer Ralf Schumacher.
Image: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez has distanced himself from homophobic comments made by his father Antonio about former racer Ralf Schumacher.

Perez senior, who is also a politician, had made disparaging remarks to ESPN about multiple race winner Schumacher, who announced in July he was in a same-sex relationship.

Schumacher, in his role as a television pundit, had criticised Perez's performance for Red Bull, with the Mexican only eighth in a championship led by teammate Max Verstappen with more than twice as many points.

“I don't agree with any of his comments,” Perez told Sky Sports television on Wednesday when asked about his father's words. “I think he did a mistake in that regard.

“I don't share any of his views but at the same time I don't control what my father has to say.

Ralf Schumacher comes out as gay in social media post

Former Formula One driver Ralf Schumacher, younger brother of seven times world champion and Ferrari great Michael, announced on Sunday he was in a ...
Motoring
4 months ago

“I can only control what I say and I think it's important as a sport to always show that whatever happens on track always remains on track. We should be always an example for the rest of the world.”

Schumacher is the brother of seven-time world champion Michael and won six races with Williams in the early 2000s. He has a son, David, racing GT cars in Germany and replied to Perez senior himself on Instagram.

“I would also stand behind my son 100% and try to help. That's how you do it as a father,” he said.

“Regarding the style, I would be different, but we know Mr Perez with all his emotions. That's why I'm not mad at him. However, I think the track results would be the better arguments.”

While Verstappen can clinch his fourth successive championship in Las Vegas this weekend, Perez is chasing his first points since Austin in October.

READ MORE:

Russell says F1 drivers 'a bit fed up' with FIA leadership

Formula One drivers were surprised by the sudden departure of race director Niels Wittich and are "a bit fed up" with the leadership of the governing ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Norris says he was not ready for F1 title battle against Verstappen

McLaren's Lando Norris said he was probably not ready to challenge Max Verstappen for the Formula One title this season and accepted that his hopes ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Verstappen poised for fourth successive F1 title in Las Vegas

Max Verstappen will be Formula One world champion for the fourth year in a row if he beats Lando Norris in Las Vegas this weekend.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New Mitsubishi Outlander Sport will reach South Africa in January New Models
  2. Why Jaguar's brave new leap has cynics sneering Features
  3. RB’s Tsunoda interrogated for hours while in his pyjamas on US arrival Motorsport
  4. Hamilton felt like leaving Mercedes after horrific race in Brazil Motorsport
  5. FIRST DRIVE | New Mitsubishi Triton enters SA's bakkie battlefield First Drives

Latest Videos

MPC interest rate announcement
Thando Mjandana - "Tradito Schermito" - COSÌ FAN TUTTE