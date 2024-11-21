Motorsport

RB’s Tsunoda interrogated for hours while in his pyjamas on US arrival

21 November 2024 - 15:08 By Reuters
Yuki Tsunoda said he had been travelling with his physio but had to go through immigration on his own and was then taken to a room for questioning despite having the correct paperwork.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Japanese Formula One driver Yuki Tsunoda said he was interrogated in his pyjamas for several hours by US border control officials before being let into the country for Saturday’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The racer for Red Bull-owned RB told reporters on Wednesday he had no issues on his two previous visits this year for races in Austin and Miami.

“Luckily, they let me in after a couple of discussions. Well, a lot of discussions, actually ... I nearly got sent back home,” he said.

Tsunoda said he had been travelling with his physio but had to go through immigration on his own and was then taken to a room for questioning despite having the correct paperwork. “I was wearing pyjamas, so maybe I didn’t look like an F1 driver,” added the 24-year-old.

The Las Vegas race comes after a three-week break following a round in Brazil and Tsunoda had flown in ahead of the team for a promotional event.

