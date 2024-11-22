Motorsport

Hamilton fastest in first Las Vegas GP practice

22 November 2024 - 08:05 By Reuters
Lewis Hamilton topped the timesheets in Las Vegas with a time of 1:35.001, 0.396 ahead of George Russell and 0.953 quicker than McLaren's Lando Norris in cool, slippery conditions in the Nevada desert.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton posted the fastest time in first practice at the Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix on Thursday ahead of Mercedes team mate George Russell.

Seven-times world champion Hamilton had said he felt like walking away from Mercedes after finishing 10th in Sao Paulo, saying it had been "a disaster of a weekend" and the worst the car had ever been.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who won last year's race and can claim a fourth successive championship in Saturday night's race, was fifth, 1.037 adrift of Hamilton's time.

Valtteri Bottas was handed a five-place grid penalty for exceeding the limit of power unit components after starting practice with a new energy store.

The first practice session for the race along the transformed Las Vegas Strip was more successful than last year when the session lasted a mere eight minutes before Carlos Sainz's Ferrari was badly damaged by a loose drain cover.

