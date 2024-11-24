Motorsport

Russell wins in Vegas as Verstappen takes his fourth F1 title

24 November 2024 - 09:40 By Reuters
Red Bull's Max Verstappen clinched the Formula One world championship for the fourth time, and fourth year in a row, after finishing fifth in the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

With two rounds to spare, the 27-year-old Dutch driver took an unbeatable 63-point lead over McLaren's Lando Norris in the championship.

George Russell won the night race from pole position in a Mercedes one-two finish with team mate Lewis Hamilton, who started 10th.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was third with team mate Charles Leclerc fourth.

Norris, who finished sixth, made a late pit stop to secure a bonus point for the fastest lap.

“What a season. Four times. Thank you guys. Thank you to everyone,” Verstappen said over team radio after taking the chequered flag and being congratulated on becoming a four-time champion.

“It was a little bit more difficult than last year but we pulled through and we gave it all.”

In the constructors' standings, Ferrari closed the gap to McLaren to 24 points.

