Motorsport

FORMULA ONE

GM/Cadillac hopes to use Ferrari engines when it enters F1 in 2026

General Motors is not yet a power unit manufacturer for F1 and is targeting 2028 to begin providing them

27 November 2024 - 08:29 By Reuters
Mario Andretti, who was named to the team's board of directors, said GM/Cadillac is hopeful for a deal with Ferrari for their power units.
Image: Reuters

General Motors is coming to the Formula 1 grid in 2026 with a team branded GM/Cadillac, but that doesn't mean the cars will be all-American.

Mario Andretti, who was named to the team's board of directors, said the GM/Cadillac team is hopeful for a deal with Ferrari for their power units.

"That's what we're talking about," Andretti told NBC News on Tuesday.

"That's not definite yet, but that's the objective. And that's the preference."

While GM/Cadillac will have a place on the grid beginning in 2026, General Motors is not yet a power unit manufacturer for F1 and is targeting 2028 to begin providing them. The team will have to use another company's engines in the meantime.

Andretti, 84, spent a portion of his decorated racing career driving for Ferrari. The Italian-born American won 12 Grands Prix and one F1 drivers' championship (1978).

"My history with Ferrari, and my relationship with Mr Ferrari,  all of it plays  tremendously. There are so many factors here that make a lot of sense. It will be best of all worlds."

His involvement leaves some Andretti influence in the General Motors team after a bid by his son Michael Andretti was previously rejected by F1. The younger Andretti stepped back from Andretti Global, and GM was publicly approved on Monday.

Mario Andretti also hinted at the team's driver strategy when speaking to NBC News.

"From our standpoint, I think the play at the beginning would be to have one experienced driver - nationality doesn't matter - and then a young American talent," he said.

"These are the objectives at the moment."

