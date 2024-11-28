Mick Schumacher leaves Mercedes F1 reserve role

Mercedes reserve Mick Schumacher will leave the Formula One team at the end of the season while Valtteri Bottas looks set to replace the German after deciding against making a full-time switch to IndyCar in 2025.
Mercedes said at the Qatar Grand Prix on Thursday the 25-year-old son of seven-time world champion Michael was leaving to pursue opportunities elsewhere.
No details were given and there are no vacant race seats in Formula One next season, though General Motors' Cadillac brand is set to enter in 2026.
Former F2 champion Schumacher has been reserve for the past two years since losing his seat at Haas. He has also competed for Renault-owned Alpine in the world endurance championship.
Bottas is looking for new opportunities after his contract with Swiss-based Sauber, who will become the Audi works team in 2026, runs out at the end of the season. Brazilian rookie Gabriel Bortoleto has been signed to take his place.
The Finn told reporters at the Lusail circuit that talks with Mercedes were going well and he would not do a full season anywhere else in 2025. “Jumping into a full IndyCar season after 12 years of F1, I just feel it comes a bit too quick,” he said, confirming approaches from the US-based series.
“I did get a solid offer for 2025, full season,” he said.
Bottas said he wanted to do one-off races, mentioning the Indianapolis 500, Australian V8s and rallying as areas of interest. “My priority stays Formula One. If it's not to be Formula One in 2026 then it [IndyCar] is interesting for me for the future,” he added.
“I feel I'm not done yet with this sport, so to be around, to be able to do some testing, gives me a chance for 2026. In this sport you never know what happens.
“There is also a new team joining which means two more seats.”
Bottas and Chinese team mate Zhou Guanyu have so far failed to score this season.
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff hailed Schumacher as “a racer of an incredibly high calibre and one that deserves to be competing in the best championships.”
Schumacher said it had been tough watching others race.
“I want to get back to focusing 100% on racing. I want to be fully committed to the sporting side of motorsport,” he added. “Ultimately, it is racing that you want to do as a driver, it is racing that gives you that feeling you love.”
Mick Schumacher leaves Mercedes F1 reserve role
Valtteri Bottas, out of contract with Sauber, looks set to replace the German driver
Image: Reuters
