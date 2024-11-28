Motorsport

'Temple of Speed' to host Formula One until 2031

Monza has hosted a Grand Prix every year except for one since the inaugural world championship in 1950

28 November 2024 - 08:10 By Reuters
Ferrari fans celebrate after Ferrari's Charles Leclerc wins the 2024 Italian Grand Prix at Monza.
Image: Reuters

The Italian Grand Prix at Monza will remain on the Formula One calendar at least until 2031 as part of a six-year extension to the existing agreement, which runs through 2025, Formula One said on Wednesday.

Dubbed “The Temple of Speed” where drivers often reach more than 350km/h, the former royal park near Milan has hosted a Grand Prix every year since the inaugural world championship in 1950, except in 1980 when the track was closed for renovations.

“Monza is at the very heart of Formula One history and the atmosphere each year is unique as the Tifosi gather in huge numbers to cheer on Ferrari and the drivers,” said Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula One.

“The recent upgrades to the circuit's infrastructure and the planned investment show a strong commitment to the long-term future of Formula One in Italy.”

New asphalt was laid this year and access tunnels widened to keep spectators and vehicles apart.

Some 335,000 spectators attended the race weekend.

The circuit, built in 1922, is the home grand prix for Ferrari, who have won more times at Monza than any other team, with the latest victory coming this year when Charles Leclerc took the chequered flag.

Italy has two races but Imola, a circuit close to Domenicali's heart as he was born in the town and is a former Ferrari team boss, faces an uncertain future after the current agreement expires in 2026.

There are plenty of candidates for races, including in Africa, and some European tracks look likely to give way — or alternate — on a calendar already stretched to a record 24 rounds.

Both Italian tracks are among the most atmospheric and evocative in the sport, tinged also with tragedy, but a long way from the lavish and well-appointed modern circuits in the Middle East and North America.

“We are all aware that history is no longer enough,” said Angelo Sticchi Damiani, president of the Automobile Club d'Italia.

“Following the resurfacing of the track and underpasses to improve the safety on track and for the fans, we are now faced with a new challenge in 2025: improving the quality and quantity of hospitality offerings.”

