Motorsport

Sainz and Leclerc: ‘What happened in Las Vegas stays there’

Ferrari team mates clear the air after driver’s expletive-laden rant at the last GP

29 November 2024 - 07:49 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Charles Leclerc, foreground, is "all good" with Ferrari team mate Carlos Sainz after their tussle in Las Vegas.
Charles Leclerc, foreground, is "all good" with Ferrari team mate Carlos Sainz after their tussle in Las Vegas.
Image: Reuters

Charles Leclerc says he and Carlos Sainz have worked through any issues resulting from Leclerc's expletive-laden rant against his Ferrari teammate at the end of last Saturday's Las Vegas Grand Prix.

"Whatever happened in Vegas, we discussed it and we are all good, which is the most important thing," Leclerc told reporters ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday.

"I have no doubts about that because we've always had a really good relationship with Carlos."

Leclerc and Sainz traded positions throughout the Vegas race, but at a critical point Sainz passed Leclerc, who had just exited from a pit-stop and had been told by race engineer Bryan Bozzi that Sainz was instructed not to put pressure on Leclerc or overtake him.

Sainz ended up third, with Leclerc behind him in fourth.

Immediately after the race, Leclerc could be heard on the radio saying, among other things: "Yeah, yeah. Yeah, I did my job, but being nice (bleeps) me over all the (bleeping) time, all the (bleeping) time. It's not even being nice, it's being respectful. I know I need to shut up but ..."

Leclerc insisted on Thursday he and Sainz have cleared the air and that it won't affect future races.

"Sometimes I have overstepped the lines and sometimes he did, and then it only requires a discussion between us two and we look ourselves in the eye," Leclerc said.

"We know each other a very long time . We understand each other very quickly so I have no doubts. Sometimes we need these kind of things to reset a  bit."

The race results didn't affect the constructors standings but Leclerc has 319 points,  21 behind McLaren's Lando Norris for second overall for the drivers' championship. Sainz is in fifth with 259 points.

"It's very clear for both of us that we want to win the constructors'," Leclerc said.

"It's by working as team that we'll achieve that and I'm sure there won't be any problems with it."

Ferrari stand 24 points behind leaders McLaren with 103 left to win.

It's McLaren vs Ferrari as F1 constructors' title goes down to wire

Ferrari and McLaren, Formula One's oldest rivals, take their constructors' title fight into a penultimate round in Qatar this weekend with both ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Martin pips Bagnaia to take 2024 MotoGP crown

Prima Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin was crowned the 2024 MotoGP world champion after he finished third at Sunday's season-ending Solidarity Grand ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Mick Schumacher leaves Mercedes F1 reserve role

Valtteri Bottas, out of contract with Sauber, looks set to replace the German
Motoring
19 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Gauteng launches ‘Adopt a Robot’ campaign to fight vandalism news
  2. Beautiful BMW R12S is a 1970s-inspired café racer New Models
  3. More powerful Citroën C3 with automatic transmission launched in SA New Models
  4. South Africa's first solar EV charging station opens in North West news
  5. Verstappen a ‘comedian’ for saying he would have won F1 title in another car Motorsport

Latest Videos

'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma
AKA, Tibz murder case back in court