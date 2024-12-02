Esteban Ocon is turning over his ride for Alpine in the Formula One season finale next weekend to Jack Doohan, who will replace him with the team in 2025, The Athletic reported on Sunday.
In July, Ocon signed a deal to join Haas next year. Two months later, Alpine promoted Doohan, a 21-year-old Australian, from reserve driver to full-time team member.
Doohan will be making his F1 debut, which wasn't scheduled to occur until next year. The finale will be raced in Abu Dhabi.
At the Qatar Grand Prix this weekend, Alpine and Ocon's representatives agreed to a deal that would allow Ocon to get an early start with Haas, driving in the Haas car in the postseason. As part of the deal, Ocon, 28, must leave Alpine early, according to The Athletic.
Alpine told The Athletic that a deal was in the works, though team principal Oliver Oakes confirmed the negotiations.
"I don't think there's been a definitive answer yet, but it has been talked about," Oakes said, per The Athletic.
"It's obviously slightly complex because as much as he is ours, he is contractually a Mercedes driver as well. Obviously he'd like to be released.
"I guess you could say it's good to get Jack in early. I think you could say from Esteban's side it's good to move on early. I think it suits everybody," Oakes said.
Ocon has 23 points, putting him in 14th place and well behind points winner Max Verstappen (429 points).
Jack Doohan to replace Ocon in Abu Dhabi finale
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images
