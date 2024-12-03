Motorsport

Ben Sulayem open to 12th team joining Formula 1 grid

03 December 2024 - 12:05 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem would like to see 12 teams competing in Formula 1.
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem would like to see 12 teams competing in Formula 1.
Image: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Formula One could expand to 12 teams after General Motors' brand Cadillac has been accepted as the 11th from 2026, according to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Formula One has always had provision for 12 in the rules, but there was strong opposition from commercial rights holder Liberty Media and existing teams to going beyond 10 before a deal was reached.

"Why not?," Ben Sulayem told Reuters at Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix when asked if he would like to see the final slot filled.

"It's about doing the right thing. So why do we have an option of 12 if we are going to say no, no, no?

"With me it is very clear it is a win for everyone with the 11th team."

Cadillac last week announced an agreement in principle with Formula One while General Motors registered with the governing FIA as a power unit manufacturer to become a full works outfit by the end of the decade.

Ben Sulayem tells F1 drivers: ‘None of your business how FIA is run’

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has told Formula One drivers to mind their own business after they asked where money from race fines was going and ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Formula One said in January it doubted the bid, originally presented as Andretti, would be competitive or add value, but relented after the original approach was repositioned as manufacturer-led and Michael Andretti stepped back.

An investigation opened by the US House of Representatives judiciary committee into possible "anticompetitive conduct" also changed the landscape.

Ben Sulayem hailed the agreement as very important for the sport and said he had been "sent to hell" and back after the FIA approved the Andretti bid last year and passed it to Formula One for consideration.

US probe

Ben Sulayem said the US inquiry into the sport had an effect on the outcome.

"I had a meeting with them and I was questioned. I have nothing to hide. I'm an elected president, based on governance and democracy and transparency. So we did what the FIA did. I am proud of what the team did," he said.

Ben Sulayem said the bid was always about quality rather than numbers, getting General Motors fully onboard as a manufacturer and not about Andretti. Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali agreed with that.

"He said 'we need an OEM [manufacturer], not only an extra team'," the Emirati said. "So they disappeared for a few months and they came back with an OEM."

Ben Sulayem said Formula One then raised the power unit as an issue. "So they came up with a power unit. They ticked the boxes there. We could no longer say no to them."

Andretti was the sole applicant sent forward for commercial discussions with Formula One from four that made the second stage of the process last year.

Failed applications included New Zealand-based Rodin Cars, who had committed to reserving one seat for a female driver, and a Hitech team backed by Kazakh billionaire businessman Vladimir Kim.

Hitech boss Oliver Oakes is principal of the Renault-owned Alpine F1 team.

READ MORE:

Perez leaving Red Bull after this season: report

Veteran driver Sergio Perez is leaving Red Bull Racing after this season, ESPN reported on Monday.
Motoring
22 hours ago

Horner says Red Bull will let Perez 'come to his own conclusions'

Sergio Perez knows the score and will come to his own conclusions about his Formula One future, Red Bull boss Christian Horner said after the Mexican ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Vasseur not concerned about Hamilton's 'lack of pace'

Lewis Hamilton's struggles at Mercedes are not giving his future employers Ferrari any concern, according to team boss Fred Vasseur.
Motoring
1 day ago

Stella perplexed by Norris penalty and lack of proportion

McLaren principal Andrea Stella called for a sense of proportion after Lando Norris collected one of the harshest penalties in the rule book for ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. BMW expands local 5 Series range with new 530i New Models
  2. F1 enjoying surge of support in the Middle East, Nielsen data shows Motorsport
  3. Big fuel price hikes to kick in at midnight news
  4. South Africa gets first glimpse of new Kia Tasman bakkie New Models
  5. Ben Sulayem open to 12th team joining Formula 1 grid Motorsport

Latest Videos

“MK tried, but I decided I was staying in the ANC”- Dlamini-Zuma
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 03 December 2024