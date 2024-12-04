Quadruple world champion Max Verstappen's home Dutch Grand Prix will drop off the calendar after 2026, Formula One announced on Wednesday.
It said a one-year extension had been agreed with the promoter for 2026, with that race at Zandvoort to be held in the sprint format for the first time.
Dutch GP to drop off F1 calendar after 2026
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images
Quadruple world champion Max Verstappen's home Dutch Grand Prix will drop off the calendar after 2026, Formula One announced on Wednesday.
It said a one-year extension had been agreed with the promoter for 2026, with that race at Zandvoort to be held in the sprint format for the first time.
MORE:
Ocon on early Alpine exit: ‘Not how I wanted things to end’
F1 enjoying surge of support in the Middle East, Nielsen data shows
Ben Sulayem open to 12th team joining Formula 1 grid
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos