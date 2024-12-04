Motorsport

Dutch GP to drop off F1 calendar after 2026

04 December 2024 - 10:48 By Reuters
Quadruple world champion Max Verstappen's home Dutch Grand Prix will drop off the calendar after 2026, Formula One announced on Wednesday.
Quadruple world champion Max Verstappen's home Dutch Grand Prix will drop off the calendar after 2026, Formula One announced on Wednesday.
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Quadruple world champion Max Verstappen's home Dutch Grand Prix will drop off the calendar after 2026, Formula One announced on Wednesday.

It said a one-year extension had been agreed with the promoter for 2026, with that race at Zandvoort to be held in the sprint format for the first time.

