Esteban Ocon did not get the chance to thank his former co-workers in person so he took to social media to do so on Tuesday.
Ocon, who has signed a multi-year deal to race for Haas beginning in 2025, had expected to close out the Formula 1 season with Alpine. However, the team decided to get a jump-start on next year, giving his replacement Jack Doohan the ride for the season-ending race at Abu Dhabi.
Ocon was forced to retire from the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday after a crash in the first corner of the opening lap. It turned out to be the 28-year-old's final ride for Alpine after four seasons.
"I would like to first and foremost thank the mechanics and engineers across all functions at the track, Enstone and Viry-Chatillon who have raced alongside me these last five seasons," Ocon posted on Instagram.
"We have shared so much together, and I am proud to call many of you my friends. I leave Alpine/Renault with great memories and the pride of having been the driver who brought the team's best results since its return to the sport, climbing the top two steps of the podium in Bahrain, Hungary and Brazil.
"It was also an honour to play a part in finishing P4 in the Constructors' Championship in 2022. I know how much all those moments meant for everybody and feeling that sense of achievement and joy alongside the team is what I am taking away with me."
Ocon on early Alpine exit: ‘Not how I wanted things to end’
Jack Doohan to replace Ocon in Abu Dhabi finale
Ocon signed in July with Haas, and the Frenchman will get to take part in postseason testing with his new team next week. He finishes this season with only 23, as Ocon sits 14th in the driver's standings.
Ocon's seat will go to the 21-year-old Australian, with Doohan set to make his F1 debut at Abu Dhabi.
"It has not been an easy year on track for the team and the second part of the season has been specially difficult," Ocon wrote.
"For various reasons. I do not regret a single thing knowing I gave it 100% every single session. Like I always have.
"To the hundreds of hard-working men and women at Enstone and Viry, I apologise that I will not be able to come see you in person and have a proper farewell.
"As you know, the plan was always to race one last time this weekend and personally say goodbye to you all next week. I was looking forward to both those things. This is not how I wanted things to end.
"That said, the world of F1 is small and I am sure I will see many of you again soon. I would also like to wish nothing but great things to my friend Jack as he takes this next big step in his career at this week's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Merci. Thank you."
