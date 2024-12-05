Motorsport

O brother, how fast art thou? Leclerc and Leclerc in F1 practice first at Ferrari

05 December 2024 - 12:27 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Arthur (left) and Charles Leclerc will be the first brothers to drive in a Formula One session as teammates when they turn out for Ferrari in opening practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Friday.
Arthur (left) and Charles Leclerc will be the first brothers to drive in a Formula One session as teammates when they turn out for Ferrari in opening practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Friday.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Arthur and Charles Leclerc will be the first brothers to drive in a Formula One session as teammates when they turn out for Ferrari in opening practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Friday.

Ferrari posted a picture on X on Wednesday showing the brothers together in matching overalls with the caption “history makers”.

Arthur, 24, will take the place of departing Spaniard Carlos Sainz alongside Charles, 27, at Yas Marina to fulfil the team's young driver commitments.

Britain's Oliver Bearman, the team's reserve, is ineligible as he has already taken part in three races this season with Ferrari and Haas.

Bearman took Charles Leclerc's car in practice in Mexico and then replaced unwell Kevin Magnussen at Haas in the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Dutch GP to drop off F1 calendar after 2026

Quadruple world champion Max Verstappen's home Dutch Grand Prix will drop off the calendar after 2026, Formula One announced on Wednesday.
Motoring
1 day ago

Arthur Leclerc raced in Formula Two last season and is currently a Ferrari development driver, supporting the team in the simulator at Maranello while also racing in the Italian GT championship.

Brothers have raced each other in Formula One, notably grand prix winners Michael and Ralf Schumacher, but not with the same team.

Mexicans Pedro and Ricardo Rodriguez did both race for Ferrari, but not at the same time.

Ferrari are challenging leaders McLaren for the constructors' championship, with 21 points between them.

Sainz is leaving after Sunday's race to make way for seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

READ MORE:

Hyundai's Genesis to enter WEC hypercar class in 2026

Hyundai's luxury Genesis brand will compete in the World Endurance Championship (WEC), which has the 24 Hours of Le Mans as its jewel in the crown, ...
Motoring
12 hours ago

Ocon on early Alpine exit: ‘Not how I wanted things to end’

Esteban Ocon did not get the chance to thank his former co-workers in person so he took to social media to do so on Tuesday.
Motoring
1 day ago

McLaren and Ferrari prepare to face off at F1 finale as Hamilton ends an era

Lewis Hamilton will bring down the curtain on his Mercedes career in Abu Dhabi on Sunday as his past and future Formula One teams, McLaren and ...
Motoring
1 day ago

F1 enjoying surge of support in the Middle East, Nielsen data shows

Formula One is enjoying a surge of support in the Middle East, with younger female fans the fastest growing demographic globally.
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Toyota Gazoo Racing SA confident it can win Dakar Rally 2025 Motorsport
  2. Sparks and accusations fly as Russell vs Verstappen row rocks the F1 boat Motorsport
  3. Electrogenic launches electric conversion kit for Mazda MX-5 New Models
  4. REVIEW | GWM Tank 500 wields presence and upmarket persona Reviews
  5. Journalists' guild names judges for 2025 SA Car of the Year awards news

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT |
The 33 Club | Introducing Valtteri Bottas​