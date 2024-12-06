Motorsport

Constructors' title would be perfect farewell to Ferrari, says Sainz

06 December 2024 - 09:28 By Reuters
Sainz is reluctantly making way for seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton at the sport's oldest and most successful team.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Carlos Sainz says helping Ferrari win the Formula One constructors' title for the first time in 16 years would be a perfect farewell as he prepares to leave after Sunday's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Spaniard is reluctantly making way for seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton at the sport's oldest and most successful team.

Ferrari are 21 points behind Sainz's previous team, McLaren, who have not won the title since 1998, in the standings.

"[It] would mean everything to me. It is, I think, the best way to say goodbye to my home these past four years and to the team I've given my absolute best to for the past four years,” he told reporters at Yas Marina on Thursday.

“I've enjoyed every moment with them and to say goodbye with a constructors' title, I think, would be the perfect sign-off, the perfect goodbye.”

Sainz said the odds were against Ferrari but the task was not impossible.

He said he and Charles Leclerc would need to be on the podium to do it, probably one-two, and he hoped to sign off with a win.

“Being 21 points behind two of the fastest drivers and one of the fastest teams and recovering those 21 points in one weekend requires perfection from our side and probably not optimal weekend or a bad weekend from their side,” he said.

“It's still going to be difficult, but I've seen worse things in racing happen before and we're going to give it our best shot.”

Sainz, a double race winner this season, paid tribute to his Ferrari mechanics.

“One of the biggest things I'm going to miss in Ferrari is the mechanics. The passion you see in Ferrari mechanics, no disrespect to any other team on the grid, but it's something unbelievable to see,” he said.

“They understand racing. They understand strategy. They follow the race and you can tell they know exactly what's going on. They want to know what's going on.

“When they go back to Maranello they are even a bit famous, you know, because they are a Ferrari mechanic. And this only happens in Ferrari.”

