Constructors' title would be perfect farewell to Ferrari, says Sainz
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images
Carlos Sainz says helping Ferrari win the Formula One constructors' title for the first time in 16 years would be a perfect farewell as he prepares to leave after Sunday's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
The Spaniard is reluctantly making way for seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton at the sport's oldest and most successful team.
Ferrari are 21 points behind Sainz's previous team, McLaren, who have not won the title since 1998, in the standings.
"[It] would mean everything to me. It is, I think, the best way to say goodbye to my home these past four years and to the team I've given my absolute best to for the past four years,” he told reporters at Yas Marina on Thursday.
“I've enjoyed every moment with them and to say goodbye with a constructors' title, I think, would be the perfect sign-off, the perfect goodbye.”
