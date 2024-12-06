Motorsport

F1 keeps China on Grand Prix calendar until 2030

06 December 2024 - 13:29 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Formula One sees China as a key growth area, with a local fanbase of more than 150 million – more than half drawn to the sport in the last four years and 50% of them women.
Formula One sees China as a key growth area, with a local fanbase of more than 150 million – more than half drawn to the sport in the last four years and 50% of them women.
Image: Charles Coates/Getty Images

Formula One announced a five-year extension of the Chinese Grand Prix contract on Friday, keeping Shanghai on the calendar through 2030 at least.

The sport returned to China in 2024 after a four-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The new deal was announced at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Formula One sees China as a key growth area, with a local fan base of more than 150-million — more than half drawn to the sport in the last four years and 50% of them women.

Shanghai will be the second race of the season on March 23 next year, after Australia.

“Our return to China this season for the first time since 2019 was a fantastic moment for the sport, and it is incredible to see the levels of support that we enjoy in the country continuing to grow year on year,” said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

READ MORE

Hamilton ‘massively underestimated’ how hard his Mercedes farewell would be

Lewis Hamilton has admitted he 'massively underestimated' how hard his long goodbye to Mercedes would be ahead of an emotional final race for the ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Wolff shows rare support for FIA president in F1 swearing row

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff showed rare support on Thursday for FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem and his campaign to cut swearing in the sport.
Motoring
5 hours ago

Constructors' title would be perfect farewell to Ferrari, says Sainz

Carlos Sainz says helping Ferrari win the Formula One constructors' title for the first time in 16 years would be a perfect farewell as he prepares ...
Motoring
4 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Leclerc penalty a major setback for Ferrari’s title hopes Motorsport
  2. EVs, plug-in hybrids still lag behind in reliability: survey news
  3. Max Verstappen to become a father Motorsport
  4. REVIEW | GWM Tank 500 wields presence and upmarket persona Reviews
  5. F1 keeps China on Grand Prix calendar until 2030 Motorsport

Latest Videos

Gravity - Official Main Trailer [2K HD]
The Poseidon Adventure (1972) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers