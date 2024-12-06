The new Cadillac team planning to enter Formula One in 2026 have appointed ex-Marussia CEO Graeme Lowdon as principal, General Motors and partners TWG Global said on Thursday.
The Briton is also involved in management for China's first and only F1 driver Zhou Guanyu, who races for Sauber but will be without a drive after this weekend's season-ending race in Abu Dhabi.
"This is a team with a real love for, and desire to go, racing, and we have the experience and expertise to do that," Lowdon said.
"I don’t underestimate the task ahead and I have the utmost respect for the competition. I look forward to the challenge of racing. In the meantime, our work continues at pace."
Lowdon has been advising the Cadillac team, whose bid to enter was initially made under the Andretti name, for the past two years.
Marussia, operated by Manor Motorsport, entered F1 in 2010 under the Virgin Racing name and ceased competing in 2016 as Manor Racing.
"His experience on the technical and managerial sides of Formula One and other motorsports ventures will serve him well as he builds the Cadillac Formula One team," said Dan Towriss, CEO of TWG Global’s motorsport business.
TWG Global owns and operates Andretti Global and has established a base at Silverstone in England with personnel recruited from other Formula One teams.
Graeme Lowdon to lead Cadillac F1 team
Image: Qian Jun/MB Media/Getty Images
