Motorsport

Hamilton ‘massively underestimated’ how hard his Mercedes farewell would be

06 December 2024 - 11:05 By Reuters
Lewis Hamilton won six of his seven titles with Mercedes, and could have had an eighth at Yas Marina in 2021 but for a controversial late change to the safety car procedure while he was leading. He has started 246 races with the team.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton has admitted he "massively underestimated" how hard his long goodbye to Mercedes would be ahead of an emotional final race for the team in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

The 39-year-old seven-times world champion stunned Formula One in February when he announced he was leaving Mercedes, who have supported him since his days in go-karting, for Ferrari at the end of the year.

Mercedes has had time to adjust, with 18-year-old Italian Kimi Antonelli signed as the Briton's replacement, but Hamilton told reporters at Yas Marina the transition had not been easy.

"I anticipated it would be difficult, but massively underestimated how difficult it would be," he said.

"It was straining on the relationship very early on, took time for people to get past it. And then for my own self, it's been a very emotional year for me.

"I think I've not been at my best in handling and dealing with the emotions."

The winner of a record 105 races, and two this season including a home one at Silverstone, has struggled with his car's handling. Questions have been asked about his speed as he approaches 40 with more than 350 races under his belt.

Hamilton said in Qatar last weekend he had "still got it". But his frustration, particularly in qualifying, where team mate George Russell leads him 18-5, has been evident. In Brazil, he hinted he might not complete the season.

Set for emotional final GP for Mercedes

"I think you've all seen the worst of me and seen the best of me and I'm not going to apologise for either because I'm only human and I don't always get it right," he said in Abu Dhabi.

"I would definitely would say this year's been one of the worst in terms of handling that from my side, which I'll work on trying to be better at.

"But I hope the good and the highs far outweigh the negatives and how I've handled it or behaved."

His achievements, as the only black driver on the starting grid, also include transforming Mercedes - and by extension the sport - into a more racially diverse and welcoming environment.

Ferrari, the team that took Michael Schumacher to five of his seven titles, will be his third team since his 2007 debut with McLaren.

"I'm not looking at comparing myself to Michael. Not looking at that," said the Briton.

"At the moment, that's not something I'm thinking about.

"I'm trying to think about making sure I finish off the right way and the best way possible with Mercedes. These next days are going to be super-emotional."

