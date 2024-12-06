Quadruple Formula One world champion Max Verstappen announced on Friday he was expecting his first child with Kelly Piquet, daughter of Brazil's triple champion Nelson Piquet.
Max Verstappen to become a father
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images
Quadruple Formula One world champion Max Verstappen announced on Friday he was expecting his first child with Kelly Piquet, daughter of Brazil's triple champion Nelson Piquet.
"Mini Verstappen-Piquet on the way. We couldn't be happier with our little miracle'," the couple posted jointly on Instagram ahead of the season-ending race in Abu Dhabi.
The baby will be the second for German-born Piquet, who had a daughter in 2019 with Russian former Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat.
Dutch driver Verstappen won his fourth successive title with Red Bull in Las Vegas last month.
