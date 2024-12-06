Max Verstappen said he felt a mixture of sadness and pride about the Dutch Grand Prix's disappearance from the Formula One calendar after 2026.
Red Bull's quadruple world champion has won all but one of his home races at Zandvoort since the circuit in the coastal dunes returned in 2021 and became a party venue for his orange army of fans.
"It's of course something I'm sad about that it's not going to continue. But on the other hand, I'm very proud of what they have done," Verstappen told reporters at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
"When I started in Formula One, I would have never imagined we would go back to Zandvoort. The races we've had there, the event they put on, I have a lot of respect for that. And I'm proud I played a part in that as well.
"Seeing all the fans there was and is, of course, amazing."
Formula One announced a one-year extension on Wednesday for 2026, when the race will be held in the sprint format for the first time.
"I'm really looking forward to the final two years," said Verstappen.
"They say they're going to go out with a bang. I'm very excited to see that."
Verstappen sad but proud about Dutch GP departure after 2026
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images
Max Verstappen said he felt a mixture of sadness and pride about the Dutch Grand Prix's disappearance from the Formula One calendar after 2026.
Red Bull's quadruple world champion has won all but one of his home races at Zandvoort since the circuit in the coastal dunes returned in 2021 and became a party venue for his orange army of fans.
"It's of course something I'm sad about that it's not going to continue. But on the other hand, I'm very proud of what they have done," Verstappen told reporters at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
"When I started in Formula One, I would have never imagined we would go back to Zandvoort. The races we've had there, the event they put on, I have a lot of respect for that. And I'm proud I played a part in that as well.
"Seeing all the fans there was and is, of course, amazing."
Formula One announced a one-year extension on Wednesday for 2026, when the race will be held in the sprint format for the first time.
"I'm really looking forward to the final two years," said Verstappen.
"They say they're going to go out with a bang. I'm very excited to see that."
Graeme Lowdon to lead Cadillac F1 team
Sparks and accusations fly as Russell vs Verstappen row rocks the F1 boat
O brother, how fast art thou? Leclerc and Leclerc in F1 practice first at Ferrari
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos