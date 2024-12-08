Motorsport

Hamilton to start from back of the grid in final race for Mercedes

08 December 2024 - 10:15 By Reuters
Image: Hasan Bratic/Anadolu via Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton will be starting from the rear of the grid on Sunday at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix — his final race with his Mercedes team.

Hamilton qualified in 18th place after his car caught a track bollard that had been dislodged by the car driven by Haas' Kevin Magnussen. The bollard, a vertical post, became stuck under Hamilton's car after he drove over it.

The Brit will start in 16th after penalties to Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Williams' Alex Albon.

“I mean, you couldn't have timed it more perfectly — that bollard,” said Hamilton, who is finishing his 12th season with Mercedes before moving to Ferrari next year.

“I was really hopeful. I really thought that we had a chance at getting a podium,” he continued. “The car was feeling good, but it wasn't meant to be in the end.

“I know I did everything right and I'm confident that I've taken the right steps this weekend.”

Hamilton, 39, won six of his seven world championships driving for Mercedes.

Lando Norris earned the pole position and will be joined in the front row by his McLaren teammate, Oscar Piastri. McLaren is attempting to win the constructors' title and enters the race with a 21-point lead over Ferrari.

