Motorsport

Sainz bids bittersweet farewell to Ferrari

09 December 2024 - 09:06 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Carolos Sainz will be testing with Williams on Tuesday as he starts a new chapter of his career.
Carolos Sainz will be testing with Williams on Tuesday as he starts a new chapter of his career.
Image: Joe Portlock/Getty Images

Carlos Sainz bowed out of Ferrari with bittersweet feelings after a final appearance on the podium at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Spaniard, second to former McLaren teammate Lando Norris with Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc third, will be testing with Williams on Tuesday as he starts a new chapter of his career.

"It hasn't been an easy weekend for me, obviously, knowing it was the last one," he told reporters, admitting to hiding his emotions.

"I did the best I could to stay focused and to do the maximum the car could do today, I think.

"Maybe it was in the helmet. Maybe it was in the 10 minutes prior to a race when I was in the car. Maybe it was the in-lap. Maybe you'll never know," he said of where he felt emotional.

Sainz leaves after four seasons as a four times race winner, two of them this year, to make way for seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton.

When he joined from McLaren he had two podiums. He leaves Ferrari with 27.

"I knew that was going to be my last race with a group of people I've enjoyed these past four years. The last time I would jump in a Ferrari car, probably," he said.

"I tried to remind myself to try and enjoy the race as much as possible and to give the absolute maximum for this team. Jumping out of the car, I already had the bittersweet feeling."

Sainz said he had proven to himself and the world he could fight for victories and podiums, given the right car, and his target was to help former champions Williams get back to where they once were.

He recognised that it might take time to adjust to his new surroundings, even if he was highly motivated by the challenge.

"My last laps, as much as I was pushing like hell for this team, I was already starting to feel things in the car and trying to say 'remember how this feels'.

"Tomorrow and Tuesday I need to remember why is this car quick in this corner and why does it feel good? I know probably what I'm going to find tomorrow and Tuesday needs some margin of improvement in the corners."

Norris wins Abu Dhabi GP to secure McLaren's first constructors' title since 1998

Lando Norris led the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from start to finish on Sunday to end McLaren's 26-year wait for a Formula One constructors' ...
Motoring
1 day ago

'I'd rather be a terrier than a wolf,' says Horner as F1 row continues

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner hit back at Mercedes rival Toto Wolff on Friday after the Austrian called him a "yapping little terrier".
Motoring
3 days ago

Max Verstappen to become a father

Quadruple Formula One world champion Max Verstappen announced on Friday he was expecting his first child with Kelly Piquet, daughter of Brazil's ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Toyota expands Land Cruiser 70 Series range with new manual gearbox option New Models
  2. Xiaomi to launch its first SUV in 2025 news
  3. South Africa's top-selling SUVs and crossovers Motoring
  4. Shelby Super Snake kit now available for seventh-generation Ford Mustang New Models
  5. New Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed kicks off Mythos series New Models

Latest Videos

Shots fired! Looks like Malema fires a gun from stage at EFF afterparty
Europe's new migrant hotspot races to cope with surging deaths | REUTERS