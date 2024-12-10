Motorsport

Ferrari to supply Cadillac F1 team with engines and gearboxes

10 December 2024 - 20:34 By Reuters
Ferrari will supply engines and gearboxes to a new Cadillac Formula One team in a multi-year agreement from 2026, subject to final approval of the entry, the Italian manufacturer said on Tuesday.
Ferrari will supply engines and gearboxes to a new Cadillac Formula One team in a multi-year agreement from 2026, subject to final approval of the entry, the Italian manufacturer said on Tuesday.

A supply will become available then due to Sauber becoming the Audi factory team in what will be the start of a new engine era for the sport.

Ferrari said the agreement with Andretti Formula Racing LLC was subject to written confirmation from the governing FIA and Formula One that the entry for 2026 had been accepted and approved.

The Liberty Media-owned sport announced last month an agreement in principal for the General Motors-backed team to become an 11th entry. General Motors (GM) has also registered with the FIA as a power unit manufacturer to become a full works outfit by the end of the decade.

Mario Andretti, the last US world champion in 1978, will serve as a director on the team's board.

GM and partners TWG Global have agreed to pay an anti-dilution fee, split between the 10 existing teams, of $450m (R8bn) to secure the entry, according to F1 sources.

Ferrari also provide engines to their own works team and US-owned Haas. 

