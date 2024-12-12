Motorsport

Former F1 boss Eddie Jordan reveals 'aggressive' cancer diagnosis

12 December 2024 - 17:42 By Reuters
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Former Formula One boss Eddie Jordan spoke on Thursday of going through “very dark days” after being diagnosed with prostate and bladder cancer earlier this year.

The 76-year-old's Silverstone-based team competed from 1991 to 2005 and, after multiple changes of name and ownership, now races as Aston Martin.

“Way back in March and April I was diagnosed with bladder and prostate cancer, and then it spread into the spine and the pelvis, so it was quite aggressive,” Jordan told the Formula For Success podcast he co-hosts with former racer David Coulthard.

“We’ve all heard about our wonderful friend, Sir Chris Hoy, who’s an absolute megastar, and he is coming out and talking about illnesses such like what I’ve got, but he’s a far younger man,” he added.

Britain's six-time Olympic track cycling champion Hoy revealed in October that he had terminal prostate cancer.

Jordan urged men to get themselves tested and said he had gone through “some very dark days in there, but we pulled out of it, thankfully”.

The Irishman has worked as a television pundit and as manager to multititle-winning designer Adrian Newey, who is due to start at Aston Martin next year after leaving Red Bull, since selling his team.

